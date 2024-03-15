St Joe’s Lancers Advance to State Title Game

Madison, WI (WLIP)–The St Joseph Catholic Academy Lancers advanced to the championship game after a 46-37 win over Marathon Thursday night.

After a slow start the Lancers were able to open a nine point lead by halftime and held off the Red Raiders in the second half.

Their largest lead of the night was 12 in the second half.

The Lancers were led in scoring by Eric Kensesie with 19.

No other player for either team finished with more than 9 points in the game.

The Lancer’s starters played almost the entire game except for the last seven seconds.

The Lancers will play Mineral Point Saturday at 1:35 PM.

We’ll have that game for you here on WLIP; Coverage begins around 1:20 PM.