Stabbing Incident Under Investigation

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A stabbing incident is under investigation in Kenosha.

Two people-reportedly adult siblings-were arguing early Thursday at a home in the 5-thousand block of 26th Avenue.

Police reports indicate that one of the siblings pulled a knife which was then grabbed by the other.

In the ensuing struggle both sustained multiple stab wounds.

One person was seriously injured.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Criminal charges are pending.