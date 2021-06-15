Kerkman & Wangaard Call on Governor to Use Federal Funds For K.I.N. Development

State Rep Samantha Kerkman is calling on Governor Tony Evers to use federal funds at his disposal to fund Kenosha’s Innovation Neighborhood. She was joined in that request by Senator Van Wangaard of Racine in a letter to the governor.

She told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that she feels the funds are a good fit for the project.

The request comes after legislators removed a line item worth nearly 10 million dollars from the governor’s budget proposal to help fund the redevelopment at the former Chrysler Engine Plant site. The city would have matched those funds had they been allocated.

Kerkman says she is supportive of the project and wants to continue to work with Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian to make it a reality.

Listen to the full interview here: