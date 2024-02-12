State Sen. Wirch Announces Bill To Refund Surplus Funds

Madison, WI (WLIP)–State Senator Bob Wirch has introduced a bill that would rebate about $3 billion back to Wisconsin taxpayers.

The bill requires the state to refund surplus funds that state has on hand separate from its “rainy day” fund.

Senator Wirch told WLIP’s morning show that each taxpayer would receive about $1,000 from the Department of Revenue.

Senator Wirch emphasized that while the budget surplus would be cleared the rain day fund would not be touched and would continue to grow and earn interest.

It’s not clear if Senator Wirch’s bill will be considered before the end of this year’s legislative session.

Listen to the full interview here.