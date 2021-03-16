Steil says Kenosha businesses staying optimistic regarding pandemic

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-Janesville)

1st District Congressman Bryan Steil recently joined Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce President Lou Molitor to tour various businesses in Kenosha. Steil told Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete that despite down times during covid, there is a renewed sense of optimism.

Steil also remarked that there is a growing sense of relief regarding the vaccine and it’s continued rollout in the state.

