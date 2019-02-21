Study: Wisconsin most reliant on property taxes in Midwest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report says Wisconsin’s municipalities rely on property taxes far more than most states.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Wisconsin Policy Forum released a study Thursday that says the state’s municipalities received about 42 percent of their revenue from property taxes. The nonpartisan research group says the national average totals around 23 percent.

The report ranks Wisconsin seventh in the country and top in the Midwest for its reliance on property taxes.

The findings also show Wisconsin’s property tax caps appear to be tighter than states as reliant on the revenue.

The group’s president, Rob Henken, says Wisconsin is starting to see unintended consequences from the property tax caps, such as riding debt and increased use of wheel taxes.

Local governments have limited options for raising funds when needed.