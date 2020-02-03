Sunday’s Weather Breaks Record For Day; Month

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Sunday’s high temperature set records for the month of February. And it leaves only February 1st as a day that does not have a record high temperature in the 50’s for that month.

The National Weather Service reports that Sunday’s high temperature in Milwaukee was 56 degrees, taking down one of two remaining days with record temps below 50 degrees in the month of February.

The first day of February is the only day of the month that has not hit 50 degrees since record keeping began in 1871.