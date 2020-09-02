Supporters; Detractors Greet President

KENOSHA, WI (AP)–A few hundred supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump gathered at Civic Center Park, engaging each other in shouting matches at times, but there were no reports of violence.

Some Kenosha residents had feared Trump’s visit Tuesday would prompt violence. Tensions temporarily rose as Trump’s motorcade rolled by, with his supporters clapping and others booing and cursing.

But crowd sizes were modest and passions were mostly tempered. By mid-afternoon much of the crowd dispersed. A few motorcyclists remained, with flags supporting Trump, and a booth nearby sold T-shirts supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.