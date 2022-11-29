Suspect Arrested After Traffic Stop

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was arrested in Pleasant Prairie last evening after a traffic stop.

Police reports say that the 22 year old was pulled over the 9-thousand block of Sheridan Road, reportedly going 61 miles per hour in a 45 speed limit zone.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he detected the strong scent of marijuana.

The Kenosha News reports that upon searching the vehicle, the officer discovered the drug as well as a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect did not have a conceal carry license to possess the gun.