Suspect Faces Gun & Drug Charges After Bust

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—A Kenosha man faces felony charges after police reportedly found guns and drugs in his home.

32 year old Brandon Tyson was arrested and charged this week.

On Monday March 18th, police executed a search warrant for Tyson’s home in the 6400 block of 30th Avenue.

Inside investigators allegedly found marijuana as well as a digital scale and firearms.

Some of the drugs were within easy reach of his children who were in the home.

Tyson is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver.

He’s being held on a $10,000 cash bond.