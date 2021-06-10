Suspect in Lake County Attack Hit With 14 New Criminal Counts

Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-10-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Palatine man already facing charges from a kidnapping and attack in Lake Barrington, is now facing more charges. Ryan Storm is accused of kidnapping a female acquaintance in late May, taking her to a warehouse in Lake Barrington where he is accused of brutally attacking and raping her. He was eventually caught in McHenry County after fleeing the scene, leaving the woman behind. The 20-year-old was hit this week with eight new counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four new counts of aggravated kidnapping, as well as one new count each of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery. Bond remains 3-million-dollars, and Storm is due in court next week.