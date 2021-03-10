Suspect in Monday’s Fatal Shooting Identified

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man could soon be charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of a 26 year old woman.

Police responded to the 17-hundred block of 73rd Street after a 9-1-1 call Monday evening around 5:30 PM.

They found the victim with a gunshot wound-she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified 51 year old Ranon Brownlee of Kenosha as the man taken into custody at the scene. He could also face domestic violence charges.

So far charges have been recommended by police but it’s not clear when those charges will officially be filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court.