Suspects Arrested After Gun Found in Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced arrests stemming from a hit and run incident.

On Monday afternoon, a crash occurred at Washington and Hunt Club, and one of the vehicles fled the scene. A vehicle fitting the description was later located, and the occupants were getting into another vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated, and two subjects fled on foot. One suspect was taken into custody after fighting with police, the other escaped, but was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

A gun was found in the car the pair fled from. 18-year-old Erick Castro Gomez of Waukegan is now facing several drug and weapons charges, as well as charges for his altercation with officers, and the hit and run. 20-year-old Terell McNeal of Gurnee is also facing weapons charges from the incident.