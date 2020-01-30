Task Force Proposed Over Student Violence in Waukegan

rush hour

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI— A task force has been proposed to address student violence in the Waukegan schools.

Two recent stabbings, and a weekend brawl after a high school basketball game were said to be the catalyst for the proposal. The task force would be made up of students, parents, faculty and community leaders.

District 60 says their investigation into the weekend brawl that happened after a Waukegan/Zion-Benton basketball game is complete, and that some students have been disciplined.

Waukegan Police are still investigating the fight, but no arrests have been made, and no charges announced.