Teen Arrested in Gurnee Shots Fired Incident

(Gurnee, IL) The perceived victim during a shots fired call last week in the Gurnee area is now the suspect.

Lake County Sheriff’s officials were called to the 17-thousand block of West Horseshoe Lane last Thursday, finding a 17-year-old who was injured after an altercation that included at least one shot being fired.

Further investigation revealed that the 17-year-old had fired a shot at two people who came to collect payment on a pair of shoes they had sold, hitting one in the thigh. That victim tried to tend to the wound himself, but was eventually treated.

The teen resident of Horseshoe lane is now facing charges of aggravated assault, and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He’s being held in juvenile custody.