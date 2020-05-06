Teen Drivers Could Be Exempt From Road Test

MADISON, WI (WLIP)—A rite of passage of teenage years may soon be a thing of the past.

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that road test waivers will be available for 16 and 17 year old student drivers who have completed other requirements such as completing driver’s ED, behind the wheel training with an instructor, and at least 30 hours behind the wheel with a parent or sponsor.

A parent or guardian will have to request and sign a road test waiver for their teen to get a probationary license.

The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles reports a backlog of around 16-thousand tests due to the pandemic shutdown. Tests will not resume until May 26th. Parents who want their teen to complete a road test will still be able to do so.