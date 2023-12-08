Teen Missing, Last Seen in Vernon Hills

(Carpentersville, IL) A teen from Carpentersville is being sought, after going missing in Lake County. Police say Brissa Romero was last seen near the Vernon Hills Bowlero on Monday. She has been described as a 17-year-old, about 5 feet tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in her gray 2008 Nissan Rogue with a license plate of CZ64618. Anyone with information is being encouraged to call Carpentersville Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-8-23)