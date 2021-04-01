The Birds Are Coming!

The Birds Are Back!!!

The spring migration of several different bird species is already underway. The migration usually begins in mid February and continues through the month of May. The first birds to show up in southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois are Canada Geese, Redwing Blackbirds, Grackles, Robins and Sandhill Cranes. As soon as the snow starts to melt, the land becomes a feeding area for birds. Waterfowl also begin to arrive when the ice starts melting. Songbirds will start arriving soon as well. The eastern Phoebe and the Bluebirds will show up as soon as the warm weather

and the insects hatch which is typically mid to late April. Tree Swallows, Yellow Rumped Warblers, Blue-Gray Gnatcatchers and Towhees will all be seen in our area at that time as well. The large wave of birds will show up in the area in mid May. The warmer weather will bring the Orioles, Hummingbirds, Warblers and Flycatchers. Oh and we can’t forget about the most annoying,

and most prominent unofficial bird of Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, the Mosquito!