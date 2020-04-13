The state Assembly plans to meet Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began in Wisconsin. Assembly leaders notified members Friday that they plan to call a virtual extraordinary session to take up a coronavirus relief bill. Republican leaders have been working on the bill with Gov. Tony Evers. The governor said earlier this week that he would veto the GOP’s latest proposal because it gives the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee carte blanche authority to cut state spending. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke tweeted those provisions have been cut. It’s unclear when the Senate may meet.