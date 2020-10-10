      Weather Alert

The Wisconsin National Guard offering free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Kenosha County

Oct 10, 2020 @ 11:00am

The Kenosha County Division of Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will  offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing twice weekly throughout this fall. 

Testing will be available each Monday, Oct. 12 through Dec. 7, at the Kenosha County Job  Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, and each Friday, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, at the Kenosha  County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol. 

Test hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of these days. Note: There will be no testing available  on Friday, Nov. 27. 

This testing is available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required. 

No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at  

https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.  

Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin  COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988. 

“Our residents have been asking for more testing opportunities, and we’re thankful that the  Wisconsin National Guard is able to offer this regular service — at two convenient locations, on  our county’s east and west ends,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. 

Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they  have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual. 

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or  all sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at  

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.  