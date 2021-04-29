There is Only Winter, and Road Construction Season

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-29-21)

(Waukegan, IL) With the winter months behind us, construction season is in full swing across Lake County. The Lake County Division of Transportation on Wednesday announced over 30 projects for the 2021 construction calendar. The 109-million-dollars worth of projects include resurfacing, widening, bike path connections and at least one new roundabout. Adaptive signal controls with flashing yellow arrows will also be used for the first time in Lake County…and will be used along the Butterfield Road corridor between Route 137 and Allanson Road in Libertyville, Mundelein, and Vernon Hills.

Additional info on Lake County road construction can be found here: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2764