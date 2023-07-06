Three Arrested For Shots Fired Near Wauconda That Nearly Hit Man Nearby

(Wauconda, IL) Three people were arrested after an incident involving multiple firearms. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called Monday afternoon to an area near Wauconda for shots fired. When they arrived they saw a table at a vacant property with multiple firearms, and three individuals nearby. All three, identified as 28-year-old Omar Macias of Waukegan, 30-year-old Martin Hernandez of Round Lake Beach, and 33-year-old Joseph Rodriguez of Round Lake, were charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, and are being held on 500-thousand-dollar bonds. A person unassociated with the suspects was injured when a bullet hit some glass near him, and shattered.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-6-23)