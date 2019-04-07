Three Dead in Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

KENOSHA, WI–Three people have died as a result of a suspected drunk driving crash. The accident happened around 6:45 PM Friday night near the 21600 block of Highway 50.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department the accident happened when a suspected drunk driver rammed into the back of a jeep with four people inside, flipping it into a marshy ditch upside down. One person died at the scene.

Three more were transported to area hospitals where two others were pronounced dead. The fourth person sustained unknown injuries. WLIP has confirmed that they all belonged to the same family.

The suspected drunk driver also crashed and was transported to the hospital where he is in stable condition. He is expected to be charged. No names have been released.

Prior to the accident a motorist called 911 to report a pick-up truck driving erratically. The investigation continues.