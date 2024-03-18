Three People Arrested After Gun Trafficking Bust

Beach Park, IL (WLIP)–Three people were arrested after an undercover bust of a gun trafficking ring.

It happened on Friday when the Lake County Sheriff’s office special investigations group conducted a purchase of firearms from a 17 year old boy of Beach Park.

Authorities suspected that the teen was trafficking firearms.

When the undercover detective met with the suspect he allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol on the officer and robbed the money meant to purchase the guns.

The officers monitoring the situation moved in and arrested the suspect after a short foot chase.

The alleged lookouts for the suspect-a 16 year old Kenosha resident-and 22 year old Patrick Neal of Beach Park were also taken into custody.

The department says that “Sheriff’s detectives then obtained and conducted a search warrant at the 17-year-old’s home. Inside the home, they located an AR Pistol loaded with a rifle round, ammunition, extended magazines, and a drum magazine.”