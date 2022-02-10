Thursday Headlines: Somers Shooting Update; High Speed Chase in Pleasant Prairie

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More information has been released about the shooting that WLIP first reported Thursday morning.

A 29 year old man was reportedly shot in the back while in his vehicle at the intersection of Highways 31 and L in Somers.

Somers Fire officials report that a woman in the passenger seat was uninjured.

The man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There’s no update on his condition.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department confirms that initial reports indicated that the shooting stemmed from an incident at a Kenosha tavern.

No information on the suspects has been released. The incident remains under investigation.

Pleasant Prairie Police are on the lookout for a suspect who led them on a high speed chase ending with a vehicle hitting a house.

It happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

An officer spotted an SUV with a license plate that did not match its registration.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle it fled.

A chase ensued that reached speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The suspect crashed into a house near the 119-thousand block of 47th Avenue and escaped on foot.

A perimeter was set up and a K-9 officer was brought in but to no avail.

The suspect is still on the loose.

Inside the SUV officers reportedly found a handgun with no serial number and evidence of drug use.

It’s not clear who owns the vehicle but it was not reported stolen.

The investigation continues.