Tier 3 Mitigations Will Last, Even If Metrics OK Change

(Chicago, IL) While positive infection rates and Coronavirus hospitalizations have started to drop to near levels that would return the state to a more open Phase 4, Governor JB Pritzker says that won’t happen anytime soon.

The Governor says Tier 3 mitigations will stay in place until mid-December at the earliest, over fear that Thanksgiving travel will once again bring numbers up. Pritzker says even if a state region meets his criteria to move back to Phase 4, it will not be allowed because of the projected post-holiday rise in numbers.

The Tier 3 restrictions mean an indoor dining ban remains in place, as do capacity limits in other area businesses and gatherings…and indoor sports remain on “pause,” including both travel and recreational leagues.