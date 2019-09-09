Tremper Honors 1979 State Title Team

KENOSHA, WI–Tremper honored its 1979 championship team at halftime of Friday night’s game.

The ceremony featured several of the former players and coaches, including former Head Coach Ron Davies.

Davies told WLIP that it was good to reconnect with so many of his former students.

Davies was head coach at Tremper for 18 seasons, compiling a record of 132 and 49.

The Trojans appeared in 5 WIAA Championship Games in his tenure, winning back to back years in ‘79 and ‘80, as well as in 1991.

The Trojans were on 29 game winning streak during their back-to-back state title runs.