Trump 270 path narrows, Wisconsin mirrors swing state plight

MEDFORD, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump faces some challenging obstacles in Wisconsin with fewer than 30 days until Election Day.

This includes declining support in key regions where the slimmer margins could cost him the state. While the campaign looks to the sparsely populated rural north, similar to its strategy in other Midwestern states, Wisconsin Republicans are far from confident they can find enough new voters to make up for the setbacks.

As Trump battles to lock in states he won by greater margins, the challenges in Wisconsin underscore Trump’s increasingly difficult path to the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.