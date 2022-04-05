Tues. Headlines: Election Day; KIN Approval; Resolution Passes

Voting Booths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Today is Election Day in Wisconsin. Locally, there are several races-including the one for County Executive between Rebecca Matoska-Mentik and Samantha Kerkman.

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Kenosha Unified School Board. Several of Kenosha’s aldermanic and County Board seats are contested.

Several municipalities have referendums on the ballot. Polls open from 7 AM to 8 PM.

The Master Plan guiding one of the largest redevelopment projects in Kenosha received final approval last night.

The Kenosha Common Council approved the Master Plan for the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood, which will be developed on the former Chrysler Engine Plant Site.

It was approved on a 16-0 vote.

The council also approved Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian resolution in support of the city’s Jewish Community.

That comes after anti-Semitic flyers continue to be dropped in the city.

The anti-Semitic flyers have mostly been found in the Allendale and Sunnyside neighborhoods and are thought to have been dropped in the middle of the night.