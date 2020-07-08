Tuesday Covid-19 Update-Kenosha & lake Counties

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County kept up the pace of new Covid-19 infections Tuesday with an increase of 25 for a new total of one thousand six hundred twenty-six.

No new deaths have been reported. Lake County added around 40 cases for a cumulative total of ten thousand forty four.

Four hundred five deaths have been reported in Lake County, two hundred eighty four of which were in long term care facilities. Almost ninety-five percent of cases overall are considered recovered.