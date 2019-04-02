KENOSHA, WI–Tuesday is Election Day in Wisconsin and there are several races on the ballot.

In Kenosha there is a Special Election primary for the 64th Assembly Seat vacated by Peter Barca when he joined the Evers Administration. On the Democratic side Tip McGuire, Gina Walkington, and Spencer Zimmerman will square off for the nomination. On the Republican Mark Stalker runs unopposed to become the nominee.

In the statewide race Wisconsin voters face a partisan choice in an election for the state Supreme Court. The outcome of today’s race won’t immediately change the ideological control of the court. But a victory by liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer would make it possible for liberals to win majority control in the 2020 election. She faces fellow state appeals court Judge Brian Hagedorn.

Polls are open between 7 AM and 8 PM. You can voter info by clicking here

The AP contributed to this report.