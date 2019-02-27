Twin Lakes Police Captain Charged With Stealing Narcotics

TWIN LAKES, WI–A Twin Lakes Police Captain has officially been charged with allegedly stealing painkillers from the Police Station. Dennis Linn is the second in command in the department. Prosecutors allege that he took painkillers that were turned into the department as part of drug take back program.

According to the criminal complaint, after concerns about Linn’s behavior were reported to the Twin Lakes Police Chief, a security camera was placed in the evidence room. The camera apparently caught Linn in the act. Linn reportedly told a co-worker that his wife was suffering from pain and her prescription had been cut off. A search warrant discovered the painkillers in his home.

Linn will appear in court next week and has been placed on administrative leave. His wife Cheryl is also charged in the case.