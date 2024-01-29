Twin Lakes Woman Facing Multiple Felonies After a Stolen Vehicle Incident in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha County woman is facing multiple charges, after reportedly hitting a Waukegan Police officer with a vehicle over the weekend, while under the influence of drugs. Officials say a stolen vehicle attempted to flee on Saturday morning near Grand and Green Bay Roads, hitting multiple vehicles in the process, including two police squad cars. A male tried to flee the vehicle on foot and was quickly captured, while April Reins reportedly kept driving, striking an officer with the open car door. The 27-year-old Twin Lakes woman now faces varying counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, along with DUI and traffic related charges. The male in the case has not yet been identified. The involved officer suffered a broken rib among other bumps and bruises, and was hospitalized.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-29-24)