Two Arrested After Lake County Crash Turns Up Drugs, Cash

(Lake Forest, IL) Two people were taken into custody after a crash in Lake Forest that turned into a drug arrest. The incident took place on Tuesday when a vehicle crashed along Route 41 at Westleigh Road. Two people fled from the vehicle but were caught a short time later. Drugs were found in the vehicle, and a K9 search turned up more narcotics, along with about 10-thousand-dollars in cash. 32-year-old Marco Barete of Skokie was charged with varying drug and traffic related charges. 23-year-old Lizbeth Flores of Highwood faces a trio of drug charges.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-7-23)

Via Lake Forest PD (Flores)