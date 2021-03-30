Two Charged After Alleged Drunken Driving Crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Two Lake County men are charged after a Friday crash in Pleasant Prairie.

33 year old D’Andre Motion of North Chicago and 29 year old Sean Rickey of Round Lake Beach are charged in the crash that happened early Friday morning near the 45-hundred block of Highway 50.

When Pleasant Prairie Police arrived, both mens’ vehicles had heavy front end damage and Motion was reportedly taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash.

A passenger in Rickey’s vehicle told officers that Motion’s vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the other vehicle. Both men face drunken driving charges while Motion faces two felonies for operating while intoxicated causing injury among other charges.

Rickey was also treated for a leg injury.