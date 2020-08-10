Two Injured After Plane Crash

BURLINGTON, WI (WLIP)–Two people were left with life threatening injuries after a small plane crash in Burlington. The accident happened around 2:40 PM Sunday when the plane crashed in the backyard of a home.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department reports that deputies found two people who were conscious but suffering from injuries that required being transported by Flight For Life.

According to witnesses on the scene the two seater had just taken off and had difficulty gaining altitude. The plane narrowly missed the tree line and almost hit a house before crashing in the yard. The incident remains under investigation by the F-A-A and the N-T-S-B.