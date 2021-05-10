Two Lake County Men Plead Not Guilty to 51 Total Felony Counts

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (5-10-21)

(Waukegan, IL) A Vernon Hills man accused of several sex crimes, has pleaded not guilty. Ilan Gibori was picked by Homeland Security officials in Texas back in March. Authorities say he was attempting to escape after warrants were issued for his arrest. Gibori is accused of sexually assaulting a student he met, while teaching at a Buffalo Grove middle school in 2017. The 46-year-old faces a 25 count indictment. He’s being held on a 2-million-dollar bond, and is due back in court on May 27th.

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Park man has pleaded not guilty to a 26-count indictment. Isai Gonzaga is accused of selling vape supplies, and other marijuana products to teenage girls in exchange for money or sexual favors. Most of the alleged crimes took place in the Gurnee area. Gonzaga is currently free on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, but prosecutors say some recent information has them asking for a new and higher bond amount. The 26-year-old is due in court on Thursday.