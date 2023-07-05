Two People Shot Early Wednesday; No Suspects in Custody

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two Kenosha were shot and injured in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Kenosha Police responded to Froedtert South Hospital around 1 AM after a 41 year old man and a 26 year old man came to the hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.

Police recovered a crime scene in the 2200 block of 54th Street where investigators found evidence of a shooting.

The two men are listed in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.

Police did not release any further information but the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the shootings are asked to contact the Kenosha Police or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers.