Two Suspects Charged in Incident That Led To Store Evacuation

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects who allegedly fled from deputies last week have officially been charged.

30 year old Dasean Lafay Williams and 34 year old Devion Demarco Garrett, both of Racine, now face multiple felonies after the November 29th incident.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy initiated a traffic stop for speeding on I-94 when the driver attempted to elude the officer.

After exiting the highway, the suspects continued northbound along East Frontage Road before crashing near Highway 50.

They escaped the vehicle but were arrested a short time later.

Inside officers say they discovered nearly four pounds of vacuum sealed marijuana.

A nearby popular store was evacuated in the fruitless search for a third suspect.

It was later determined there was no third suspect.

Williams is being held on $50,000 cash bond while Garrett is being held on $75,000 bond.