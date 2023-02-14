Two Wisconsin Lawmakers Decry Ousting KUSD Board Member Meadows; Statement Expected Today

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–More information is expected today about the Kenosha Unified School Board member who is to be booted from the board due to an election issue.

Two state lawmakers called the removal of Board member Eric Meadows a mistake, with Republican State Senator Van Wangaard accusing the district of doubling down on their first mistake.

The Wisconsin Election Commission ruled that the election for the seat Meadows eventually won should have only been for a year to finish out a former board member’s term.

Since that was not notified properly, the commission and the board ruled that Meadows’ seat will be vacated and a new member appointed.

Senator Wangaard and State Rep. Amanda Nedweski say that move is tantamount to the board overturning an election and picking their own members.

Reaction from Mr. Meadows was expected later in the day Tuesday.

The board has called a special meeting for February 22nd to pick who will fill Meadows’ seat.