AM 1050 WLIP AM 1050 WLIP Logo

Two Women Charged, A Third Remains Hospitalized After “Impalement” Incident in Lake County

March 15, 2023 9:00AM CDT
Share
Two Women Charged, A Third Remains Hospitalized After “Impalement” Incident in Lake County
(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL)  Two women have been charged after an incident in which one person was impaled. The incident kicked off with a retail theft in Vernon Hills back on Monday, March 6th. As a vehicle sped away from an attempted police pullover, it ran a red light and struck another vehicle, before careening into a wooden fence. A post impaled a front seat passenger in the suspect vehicle, leaving the woman with critical and life-threatening injuries. Two other women that were in the vehicle now face charges. 24-year-old Jariah Terrell of Chicago faces charges of retail theft, aggravated fleeing, resisting a peace officer and more. Her bond was set at 400-thousand-dollars. 25-year-old Kaniyah Williams (also of Chicago) faces retail theft, obstructing identification and resisting…her bond was 350-thousand-dollars. The third woman remains hospitalized and has not been charged.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-15-23)

K-Town Report