Two Women Charged, A Third Remains Hospitalized After “Impalement” Incident in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) Two women have been charged after an incident in which one person was impaled. The incident kicked off with a retail theft in Vernon Hills back on Monday, March 6th. As a vehicle sped away from an attempted police pullover, it ran a red light and struck another vehicle, before careening into a wooden fence. A post impaled a front seat passenger in the suspect vehicle, leaving the woman with critical and life-threatening injuries. Two other women that were in the vehicle now face charges. 24-year-old Jariah Terrell of Chicago faces charges of retail theft, aggravated fleeing, resisting a peace officer and more. Her bond was set at 400-thousand-dollars. 25-year-old Kaniyah Williams (also of Chicago) faces retail theft, obstructing identification and resisting…her bond was 350-thousand-dollars. The third woman remains hospitalized and has not been charged.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-15-23)