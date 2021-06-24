“Unrelated” Waukegan Shootings Kill One, Injure One

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-24-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a homicide. On Tuesday night around 8 o’clock, authorities were called to the 21-hundred block of Williamsburg Drive on reports of a person down. When they arrived on scene, they found a victim in the street with gunshot wounds. That victim, who has been identified as 24-year-old Marshawn Pettis of Waukegan, was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. The motive for the incident is currently unknown, and no arrests have been announced.

Police in Waukegan are also investigating a shooting that left one person injured. The shots fired call came in Tuesday night around 9:10 in the 2-hundred block of Julian Street. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim is being described as a Waukegan male in his 20’s…and the man is currently in stable condition at the hospital. The motive for the shooting is unknown and no arrests have been announced. Authorities do not believe this shooting incident is related to a homicide that took place about an hour earlier, less than 3 miles away.