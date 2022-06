KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The body of the Kenosha man who drowned in Silver Lake has been found.

22 year old Phillip Shwaiko was apparently swimming with a 5 year old family member when he went under the water and never came back up.

The child was rescued by a boater on the lake. Shwaiko’s body was recovered by dive teams in about 25 feet of water at 7 :10 PM after a search that lasted several hours.

The case remains under investigation.