Update: Deceased Man Identified

SOMERS, WI–We have more information about the fatal accident that happened on Saturday. Police say 51 year old Jeffery Etlicher of Union Grove was walking with traffic in the northbound lane of Highway H just north of Highway S in Somers.

He was struck by a sedan driven by a 31 year old Samantha Marabito just before 3 AM, and was found by the responding officers in a ditch with severe injuries. He passed away a short time later. Police reports say that the man was wearing dark clothing and that there are no lights in that area.

The driver cooperated with authorities. No one in the car was injured. No charges have been filed.