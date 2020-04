Fire flame background

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)—Investigators are working on the cause of a fatal fire in Pleasant Prairie.

One person was found dead after a mobile home fire that ignited at a home near 104th Street in the Timber RIdge Community. The person’s name has not been released but they are thought to have been the resident of the home.

The fire has not been deemed suspicious.

The flames broke out around 11 PM Tuesday and took the efforts of various local departments to extinguish the blaze.