UW-Parkside Bucks System Enrollment Trends

Pete Serzant-WLIP News, reporting

KENOSHA, WI–UW-Parkside is going against the trend across the UW System by keeping enrollment up.

Continuing education and masters courses mean that Parkside has seen an increase in the number of students attending.

State Rep Samantha Kerkman got an update from Chancellor Debra Ford last week as well as from UW-Whitewater. Kerkman told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that the difference is very real.

Parkside’s enrollment was up 2 percent for the fall 2019 semester; while Whitewater’s was down over 5 percent.

Enrollment across the system was down 2-point-6 percent overall. Kerkman credited Chancellor Ford for her forward thinking to include more “non-traditional” programs.

https://www.wisconsin.edu/news/download/UW-Preliminary-Enrollment-Totals-2019.pdf