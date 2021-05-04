Vaccination Passport? Illinois Governor Says No, Bridge Phase Possible Next Week

Tim Vander Tuuk. WLIP News (5-4-21)

(Springfield, IL) Despite initial discussions, a Covid vaccination “passport” is not very likely in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker says the state will not have any type of mandatory system, where the fully vaccinated will have to prove it to enter events, or other establishments. Pritzker did say the state will draw up some kind of documentation, more akin to a doctor’s note, but only upon request.

The Governor also said after a bump in April, Covid related metrics, including hospitalizations, are looking good. If they continue their current trajectory, the state could hit the so-called “bridge phase” by next week…which would loosen more restrictions ahead of a full re-opening down the line.