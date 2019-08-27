Victim’s ID’ed in Round Lake Beach Crash

(Waukegan, IL) Two people killed when a car crashed into a Round Lake Beach condo building, have been identified.

The Lake County Coroner’s office says the driver of the car that crashed on Saturday night was 35-year-old Santos Ayala-Ramirez of Chicago.

His lone passenger was identified as 13-year-old Mariela Marin of Round Lake Beach.

Both died of blunt force injuries from the crash. Witnesses reported the car traveling at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and slamming into the building.

The two affected condo units were empty when the crash took place.

The incident remains under investigation, and toxicology on the victims’ is pending.