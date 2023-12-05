Virginia Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Car Vs. Pedestrian Crash in Fox Lake

(Fox Lake, IL) A man died over the weekend after being struck by a vehicle in the Fox Lake area. Police and fire officials say the 28-year-old victim was struck in the early morning hours of Sunday in the area of Route 59 and Grand Avenue. The man was transported to Advocate Condell where he was later pronounced dead. Coroner’s officials have identified the deceased as Troy Dowsett, of Portsmouth, Virginia…a cause of death was listed as blunt force injuries sustained in the incident. The driver of the offending vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was said to stay on scene and has been cooperative in the ongoing investigation. No charges have been announced at this point.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-5-23)