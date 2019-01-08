Vos defends lawmakers’ role in first speech

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is using his first speech of the new legislative session to emphasize lawmakers are the most important branch of government.

Republicans control both the Assembly and the Senate but look destined to lock horns with new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers heading into the session.

Vos told the Assembly following inaugurations Monday that the Wisconsin Constitution lists the Legislature first among the three branches of government.

He says some may want the Legislature to “veer into the left lane” since Evers is now the governor but Republicans won’t let government expand at the expense of the people’s freedoms. He told his fellow Republicans that compromise doesn’t mean compromising your ideals.

He also told Democrats to end their “excessive outrage.”

This item has been updated to correct “ideas” to “ideals.”